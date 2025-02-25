Kashi Tamil Sangamam symbolises unity in diversity: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not just an event but a celebration of shared traditions and cultural harmony, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the event in Varanasi, Majhi said it is not just a city but a symbol of India’s eternal spiritual heritage.
“This Sangamam (confluence) is a testament to India’s unity in diversity where different religions come together not just in spirit but in shared knowledge and mutual respect,” he said.
“It is with immense pride and joy that I stand before you in the sacred city of Kashi, participating in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 - a celebration of the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual connection between two of the most ancient and revered regions of our nation - Kashi and Tamil Nadu. I am honoured to represent the people of Odisha, a land that is equally rich in history, tradition and culture,” Majhi said.
He further said the confluence is a bridge between the north and the south. “It reminds us that while our languages, customs and practices may differ, our core values of love, respect and spirituality remain the same. This cultural integration is what makes India a truly unique and vibrant nation,” he added.
“Odisha, too, shares this spirit. Our state is home to the magnificent Jagannath temple in Puri, a place that attracts pilgrims from across the country, much like Kashi. The Rath Yatra, our iconic chariot festival, mirrors the grand spiritual traditions seen in Tamil Nadu’s temple processions. Our classical Odissi dance and Tamil Nadu’s Bharatanatyam both speak the language of devotion and storytelling, transcending barriers of region and language,” Majhi said.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Kashi and lauded the organisers for their extraordinary effort in bringing together the cultural essence of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.
Earlier in the day, Majhi and his family visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya and offered prayer to Ram Lalla. He said he would request the UP government to allot a piece of land in Ayodhya for construction of an Odisha Bhavan for the convenience of devotees coming from the state.
The chief minister and his family also visited Sarnath, the Buddhist heritage site near Varanasi.