Kashi Tamil Sangamam symbolises unity in diversity: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not just an event but a celebration of shared traditions and cultural harmony, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the event in Varanasi, Majhi said it is not just a city but a symbol of India’s eternal spiritual heritage.

“This Sangamam (confluence) is a testament to India’s unity in diversity where different religions come together not just in spirit but in shared knowledge and mutual respect,” he said.