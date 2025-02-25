TPNODL urges OERC for tariff hike

Though the distribution company (discom) has not asked for a specific tariff rate, it has indirectly requested the commission to increase the existing tariff by 20 paise per unit to compensate for the shortfall.

Estimating its distribution loss at 12.96 per cent, TPNODL said the total power purchase requirement from GRIDCO will be around 8,719 MU costing approximately Rs 3,262 crore.

Objecting to the TPNODL tariff proposal, president of Odisha Upabhokta Mahasangh Ramesh Satapathy argued that the company had not reflected the surcharge being collected from consumers and had also underestimated the non-tariff revenue.

Pointing to the annual performance review report of OERC, power tariff analyst Anand Mahapatra said TPNODL has collected Rs 404 crore more than the approved tariff, charging an additional 67.38 paise per unit beyond the approved average tariff of Rs 5.66 per unit for 2023-24. He demanded that the excess amount be refunded to consumers with interest as per the Electricity Act, 2003.

Energy department official Sonali Pattnaik said the government will submit a consolidated report to the OERC after the public hearing. Other objectors also shared their views on various consumer-related issues and solutions.