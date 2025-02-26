All Shivaratri rituals to be completed on time: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Mahadeep’ will be lifted atop the Lingaraj temple at 10 pm on Wednesday, said Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Presiding over the final preparatory meeting on Maha Shivaratri here on Tuesday, the Law minister said heads of all sevayat nijogs of Lingaraj temple have assured to complete all the rituals of the Shivaratri celebration on time.

“They had some demands and issues which we have assured to look into,” he said. The minister requested the nijogs to adhere to the fixed schedules for different ‘nitis’ as the ‘mahadeep’ of other Shiva temples will only be lifted after it is raised at the Lingaraj temple as per the tradition.