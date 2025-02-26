Congress falls back on Vastu Shastra to revive party’s dwindling fortunes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Under Bhakta Charan Das, the newly-appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, the Congress is not banking on organisational restructuring alone. The grand old party has turned to Vastu Shastra to revive the party’s dwindling electoral fortunes in the state.

Seeking positive energy from the elements, the south gate of the Congress Bhawan - the main entrance of the party office in Bhubanswar - has been closed and entry will now be allowed through the east side gate. A puja was conducted to make the change of entry gate auspicious.

The state unit seems to have taken its reference from the past. The east side gate was used by the Congress when former chief minister JB Patnaik was OPCC president between 1992 and 1995. The party had returned to power in 1995 under the leadership of JB by defeating Janata Dal which was led by Biju Patnaik. Taking a leaf out of the past, the new leadership decided to use the east side gate as entry for the Congress Bhawan.