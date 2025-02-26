Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, accompanied by First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam while attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Describing it as a sacred experience, the Governor said the ritual symbolises faith, tradition and divinity, bringing people together in spiritual unity.

Acknowledging the scale of the event, he lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its meticulous planning, ensuring a smooth experience for millions of devotees. He praised the well-organised arrangements that allowed people from all walks of life to take part in the grand religious gathering.

Speaking about the cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Governor said, “This is not just an event, it is a reflection of India’s rich heritage and timeless traditions. The devotion, discipline and harmony witnessed here are truly inspiring. It strengthens our shared faith and reminds us of the deep spiritual roots that connect us all.”