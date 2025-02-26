Health minister JP Nadda to attend NHM summit in Puri on February 28

BHUBANESWAR: Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda will visit Odisha on February 28 to participate in a national summit to be organised by National Health Mission in Puri.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, Nadda will inaugurate the 9th national summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India and release the report of the 16th Common Review Mission.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling will also attend the inaugural function. The two-day event will be held at Swosti Premium Beach Resort in Puri.