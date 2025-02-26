Row over government's plan to relocate Sainik School

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s proposal to relocate Sainik School to the outskirts of the capital city for a road-widening project has landed in controversy with the alumni association and other local bodies threatening to stage protest if the plan is not withdrawn with immediate effect.
Sources said during a meeting held under the chairmanship of principal secretary, Works department, VV Yadav in December 2024, the state government officials had proposed to explore options in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, to relocate the existing Sainik School from Gajapati Nagar area to the city outskirts for widening of existing four-lane road on Railway stadium-MCL square-Press Chhak stretch to six lane.
During the meeting which was also attended by Sainik School officials, they underlined that shifting of the school should also be explored in view of the presence of the temporary transit station (TTS) and dumping yard right next to the school campus.
The government has proposed development of the school on a suitable land on city outskirts at an investment of around Rs 150 crore. Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja had also written a letter to the Ministry of Defence suggesting its relocation with better facilities.
However, members of the Old Boys’ Association, the alumni association of the school, have strongly opposed the idea stating that the current location of the school with its well-established infrastructure, training facilities and alumni connections has been integral to its success and relocating it elsewhere may compromise the very essence of the school’s growth and strategic purpose.
The alumni members have also sought intervention of the Vice-President of India, Odisha Governor, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other stakeholders in this connection. The association has also planned a meeting in this regard on March 9, said a member Dillip Kumar Sahoo.
Members of Anchalika Suraksha Mancha, Odisha Parents’ Federation and other local bodies have also vehemently opposed the relocation plan.
“If the state government is really worried about the development of the school, it must relocate the dumping yard from the nearby area. Out of 224 acre land, the government has already handed over 30 acre to the BMC for the dumping yard. Now it appears to be another nexus to relocate the school from the place for further expansion of the dumping yard and other commercial activities,” alleged the members of Anchalika Suraksha Mancha.
They said the prestigious school established in 1962 has been an identity and pride of the entire Gadakana Mouza and Bhubaneswar for the last 64 years and any attempts for its relocation will face wide-spread protest.
Sainik school authorities could not be reached for their comments.