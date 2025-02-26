Row over government's plan to relocate Sainik School

The alumni members have also sought intervention of the Vice-President of India, Odisha Governor, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other stakeholders in this connection. The association has also planned a meeting in this regard on March 9, said a member Dillip Kumar Sahoo.

Members of Anchalika Suraksha Mancha, Odisha Parents’ Federation and other local bodies have also vehemently opposed the relocation plan.

“If the state government is really worried about the development of the school, it must relocate the dumping yard from the nearby area. Out of 224 acre land, the government has already handed over 30 acre to the BMC for the dumping yard. Now it appears to be another nexus to relocate the school from the place for further expansion of the dumping yard and other commercial activities,” alleged the members of Anchalika Suraksha Mancha.

They said the prestigious school established in 1962 has been an identity and pride of the entire Gadakana Mouza and Bhubaneswar for the last 64 years and any attempts for its relocation will face wide-spread protest.

Sainik school authorities could not be reached for their comments.