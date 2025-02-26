State to equip private buses with ADAS to curb road fatalities

Sources said, Odisha reports an average 16 road deaths every day. The rate of severity (number of people killed per 100 accidents) in the state stood at 47 per cent against the national average of 37 per cent and most of the road accidents are occurring due to the fault of drivers.

Although there was a drop in accident cases in the state in January, which was observed as road safety month, sources said, the number of road mishaps is rising after the restrictions and enforcement were relaxed.

In Odisha, maximum buses are operated by private operators. While Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) have already initiated the process for fitment of ADAS devices in their buses, the Transport department has initiated steps to equip private buses with the advanced system.

In the first phase, ADAS has been fitted in some AC, non-AC, EV and double-decker buses run by CRUT to gauge the performance of the system on the city roads.

A Transport department official said a clear guideline will be prepared for fitment of ADAS devices in the private buses. Using sensors and cameras to monitor a vehicle’s surroundings, the system can provide real-time warnings to the driver about potential hazards like imminent collisions, or blind spots, and in some cases, even taking active measures like automatic braking to prevent accidents, he said.