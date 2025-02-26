Two hurt after being hit by Mo Bus, driver axed

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons who were taking rest in front of a stationary Mo Bus sustained injuries after the driver, unaware of their presence, started the vehicle hitting them here on Tuesday morning.

The injured, Ranjit Behera and Hrudananda Mohanty, who arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station from Puri, were taking rest sitting in the shadow of the Mo Bus parked at the bus terminal near Master Canteen square.

The bus driver, unaware of their presence, started the engine moving the vehicle slightly forward. Before the people nearby could alert the driver and the guide, the bus had already hit the duo.

The CCTV footage showed that one of the victims was completely pushed down as the bus moved forward. However, both had a narrow escape as others nearby alerted the driver to immediately apply brake. Following the incident, the duo was taken to Capital Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

CRUT authorities have, meanwhile, terminated both the crew members from service with immediate effect.