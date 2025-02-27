14-year-old boy run over by truck, locals block road

BHUBANESWAR: A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a speeding truck on the outskirts of the city within Balianta police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Swain, was going on his bicycle when he was hit by a milk-laden truck of Omfed near Saipan Chhak after 1.30 pm.

The minor boy’s death sparked an outrage in the area with the irate locals setting ablaze the truck’s cabin. They staged a road blockade and even took out the milk from the tanker truck. The locals demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.