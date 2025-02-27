14-year-old boy run over by truck, locals block road

BHUBANESWAR: A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a speeding truck on the outskirts of the city within Balianta police limits on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Rahul Swain, was going on his bicycle when he was hit by a milk-laden truck of Omfed near Saipan Chhak after 1.30 pm.
The minor boy’s death sparked an outrage in the area with the irate locals setting ablaze the truck’s cabin. They staged a road blockade and even took out the milk from the tanker truck. The locals demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.
Police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters after having discussions with them. Initial investigation revealed the truck was en route from Nimapara to Omfed’s plant in Trisulia. A complaint in this connection was lodged by the deceased’s uncle Siba Prasad Swain.
“A case was registered and the driver arrested. The truck has been seized and further probe is underway,” said an officer of Balianta police station.
This is the second fatality due to a road accident involving a speeding truck in Balianta area within a month. On February 2, a 74-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Hyva truck. Irate locals had also blocked the road over the incident.