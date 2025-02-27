Land in Bhubaneswar sought for state’s first visually impaired students’ university

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday asked Khurda collector Chanchal Rana to allocate a 40 acre land in Bhubaneswar for establishment of the Santa Kabi Bhima Bhoi State University for Visually Impaired.

It would be the first university for the visually-challenged in the state and a one-of-its-kind in the country.

Director of the department Niyati Pattnaik said the single patch of land will be used for construction of the university building and other related infrastructure. The university will have residential facilities for the students and an advanced digital lab on the campus.