Odia will continue to be a part of Class X curriculum, says CBSE

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that Odia will continue to be a part of the Class X board examinations.

It has, meanwhile, proposed to conduct the exam twice a year from 2026-27 academic session. As per the draft norms released in this connection on Tuesday, while the first exam will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, the second one would be held from May 5 to 20.

Under the proposed examination system, CBSE put regional and foreign languages in one group and rest of the subjects (English, Hindi, Science, Maths and Social Science) in another group. It stated that examination of regional and foreign language papers will be done in one go on a single day. However, the list of language subjects it released on Tuesday excluded a group of regional languages including Odia.