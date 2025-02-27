Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar feted

BHUBANESWAR: The Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar at the concluding evening of 3rd Meera Festival of Dances on Tuesday. Bharatanatyam dancer Mandakranta Roy was felicitated with the Yuva Puraskar.

The two-day festival hosted by Nrutyayan was inaugurated by Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Group and solo Odissi performances by dancers of Nrutyayan, Udra and Manoranjan Pradhan, Minati Pradhan, Leena Mohanty, Suhag Nalini Das and Atrayee Dutta enthralled the audience. Rupa Rani Das Borah and Roy presented Kathak and Bharatanatyam choreographies.