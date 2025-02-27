State vaccine store awarded ISO certification

BHUBANESWAR: The state vaccine store has become the first in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The certification has been awarded for adhering to quality, including a well-structured storage system, efficient cold chain management, seamless supply chain operations, and digitised record-keeping through online software.

Health department sources said the vaccine store ensures quality maintenance by conducting temperature checks twice daily and achieving zero wastage. Odisha operates 1,263 cold chain centres, including one state vaccine store, nine regional vaccine stores, and 32 district vaccine stores. A dedicated workforce manages the daily supply chain, ensuring safe and efficient vaccine distribution.

The state vaccine store handles around 2.36 crore doses of vaccines every year to meet the annual immunisation target of 9.4 lakh pregnant women, 7.9 lakh infants and 28 lakh adolescents. Seven regional and 22 district vaccine stores in the state have also been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification.