Under- trial prisoner dies, kin block road alleging murder

CUTTACK: A 38-year-old under-trial prisoner (UTP), lodged in the Model Convict Prison at Radharamanpur in Athagarh, died after allegedly complaining of uneasiness in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased is Md Tayab of Pankal village within Tigiria police limits. Tayab was arrested in December last year for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and slaughtering.

Jailor Sukant Rout said Tayab was sleeping along with other inmates when at around 4.40 am, he complained of feeling uneasy and subsequently collapsed. “We rushed him to the Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him received dead,” he added.