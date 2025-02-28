KIIT assures students’ safety on campus following death of Nepali girl

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT University on Thursday said it has initiated a series of measures for students’ safety and to ensure that academic activities are not hampered owing the Nepalese student death and unrest in its wake.

University officials have reiterated their focus on student safety, institutional stability, and academic continuity. “We remain committed to ensuring a safe and uninterrupted learning environment for all students,” a university spokesperson said.

While initial concerns were raised regarding the impact of the recent incidents, the university administration stated that classes, research, and institutional activities remain on track. The situation on campus is stable with students attending their courses and ongoing academic sessions continuing as scheduled, the spokesperson said.

In the last 10 days, several national and international events have been hosted at KIIT. These include the East Zone Inter-University Cricket championship, which saw participation from 70 universities and 1,600 players and officials. Two international academic conferences - the 2nd international workshop on dam safety and the international conference on recent advances in nanomedicine - brought together over 500 delegates each, including researchers, academicians, and industry experts.

KIIT also welcomed more than 60 international academic leaders over a 10-day period, including delegations from Harvard University, Japan, and other institutions, who participated in interactions with students and faculty.

This apart, the university also hosted the Association of Indian Universities’ Central Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet, officials said.