Lingaraj mishap: Questions raised on use of excess ghee

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Lingaraj temple administration has decided to examine the circumstances that led to the accidental fall of a servitor while carrying the Mahadeepa atop the shrine during Maha Shivaratri, the Samartha Nijog on Thursday alleged that excess ghee in the ceremonial lamp was the reason behind it.

The seriously injured servitor Yogendra Samarth, in his mid-50s, is under treatment. Yogendra, who has been changing flags and lifting Mahadeepa atop the Lingaraj temple since the last three decades, fell down while climbing the shrine with the holy lamp on Wednesday.

Before carrying the Mahadeepa, he had climbed atop the temple twice to fix the flag during Sahana Mela darshan. This is for the first time such an accident took place during Maha Shivaratri celebration at the 11th century temple.

As per the temple rules, it is the temple administration that provides 200 to 250 ml ghee for the Mahadeepa which is prepared by a Mekap sevayat. Instead of using the amount provided by the temple administration, the sevayat concerned added more ghee donated by servitors as an offering for wish fulfilment.

“In the past, Yogendra had sustained severe burn injuries from the hot ghee flowing down the Mahadeepa. We have been requesting the servitors concerned to use only the amount of ghee given by the temple administration but in vain. Yesterday too, Yogendra said that his hand slipped because of ghee,” said secretary of Samartha Nijog Prashant Samartha.

He added that the government should think of providing health insurance to servitors who take up sevas of Lord Lingaraj that are risky in nature. The Mekap servitors, however, refuted the allegation.

Following the accident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan visited the injured servitor at the hospital. In a post on X, he said the local administration will take all steps to provide good treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, collector Chanchal Rana said since this is the first time such an accident has been noticed, the temple administration will come up with preventive measures to avoid such mishaps during Shivaratri. Also, circumstances that led to the mishap will be examined.

Local MLA Babu Singh also said that the reasons behind the accident will be probed.