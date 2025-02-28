Nadda on 2-day visit to Odisha, likely to meet key BJP leaders

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president and Union Health minister JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state to attend a national summit of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Puri on Friday.

The union minister is scheduled to inaugurate the 9th national summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India and release the report of the 16th Common Review Mission of the NHM at Puri on the day.

After inaugurating the two-day national summit, he will visit the Shree Jagannath temple in the afternoon to have a darshan of the Holy Trinity. On returning to Bhubaneswar, Nadda is slated to have a meeting with key BJP leaders.

This is the 5th national-level event being organised in the state after the BJP came to power. Starting from the DGP-IG conference, the state has hosted Navy Day, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and National Mines and Minerals conference in the last three months.

With the Odisha BJP all set to wrap up the party’s organisational election by electing a new state president after Holi, the proposed meeting of Nadda with the state BJP leaders assumes significance.

Nadda will be meeting key leaders of the party a day after a close confabulation by national general secretary Tarun Chugh on matters relating to political appointments to different boards and corporation of state public sector enterprises.