Odisha CM Mohan Majhi doubles freedom fighters’ pension, adds aid for MISA detainees

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a hefty hike in the monthly pension of freedom fighters and extended similar benefits to those who were jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

Majhi made this announcement during a function organised at Swadhinata Sangrami Sadan ground here to commemorate the death anniversary of former chief minister Utkal Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahtab.

Describing freedom fighters as invaluable gems of the nation, Majhi said the sacrifices made by them are beyond valuation. “The best way to show respect to them is by keeping their memories alive. The increase in the pension of freedom fighters is a token of respect to their invaluable contributions,” he said.

As per the announcement, pension for jailed freedom fighters has been doubled from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. Those who actively participated in the freedom struggle but did not face imprisonment will now receive Rs 15,000 per month, up from Rs 9,000 previously, he added.

Freedom fighters receiving the central government pension will get an additional Rs 10,000 per month as a symbolic honorarium from the state government. They were getting Rs 8,000.

Describing the Emergency period as the “darkest spot” in independent India, the chief minister said those who were jailed during that period under the MISA Act will also get a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 per month.

Family members of freedom fighters from 10 states of India attended the event. The chief minister honoured them for their sacrifices and contributions to the nation’s independence. Majhi said to keep Dr Mahtab’s life immortal, a year-long celebration is being held at the state and national level to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.

The function was attended by former Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, chairman of the festival committee Bimbadhar Muduli, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, former minister Niranjan Patnaik, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya and MLAs Babu Singh and Sarada Pradhan.