National Chilika Bird Festival to kick off on January 6

BHUBANESWAR: The fifth edition of National Chilika Bird Festival will be held from January 6 to 12 with a focus on giving exposure about Chilika’s rich biodiversity and avian congregation to delegates attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar and raising awareness among local villagers for promoting community-led conservation of the lagoon.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida will inaugurate the festival that will also see the participation of internationally renowned bird experts Asad Rahmani and Suresh Kumar along with noted wildlife photographer Dhrutiman Mukherjee.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the festival will offer a glimpse of the rich biodiversity of the lake to the delegates who will be in the city to attend the PBD convention around the same time.

The minister said quiz, poster, painting competitions have already been organised among the school, college and university students. They will be awarded at the inauguration ceremony.