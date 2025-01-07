HLCA nod to five projects worth Rs 44,793 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved investment proposals worth Rs 44,793.03 crore across five sectors of refinery and petrochemicals, green energy equipment, biotechnology, steel and chemicals.

The projects approved ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha: Make-In-Odisha conclave 2025 include a Rs 8,743 crore investment by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited to set up a 4 MMT crude oil storage facility in Jajpur. Inox Solar proposed to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish a solar module and photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit with a capacity of 4.8 GW each.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd plans to invest Rs 4,050.03 crore in Cuttack for a sustainable protein manufacturing plant focused on mushroom root fermentative protein. Tata Steel plans to expand its operations with a Rs 26,175 crore investment in a 2.2 MTPA cold-rolled and coated steel products facility and 2 MTPA plate mill at its Kalinganagar facility in Jajpur district. Himadri Green Technologies Innovation proposed to invest Rs 1,825 crore in Cuttack to establish a facility for mineral oil and tyre recycling products.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state’s growing industrial strength. These investments will create employment for over 23,005 persons. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people.”

The success of numerous roadshows organised by the state in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore has resulted in significant investors’ interest, with several companies now looking to invest in Odisha, he added.