Capital murder: BJD demands statement from Odisha CM on law & order

BHUBANESWAR : Raising serious concerns on the law and order situation in the state after a man was murdered and decapitated in broad daylight in the capital city, the Opposition BJD on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to state in this regard.
Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and party MLA Goutam Buddha Das said the gruesome murder took place at a time when over 10,000 non-resident Indians have congregated in the city for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conclave. “Such an incident is very disturbing when a big event like the PBD has started in the city,” they added.
The BJD leaders said this has raised questions on the security preparedness of the government during the three-day PBD event when high-profile guests and VIPs including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the capital city.
Alleging that the state government has completely lost control on the law and order situation, they said the victim was a police mitra and president of the sweepers’ association. “But police had no clue even though the killing took place on a national highway,” they added.
The BJD leaders further alleged that incidents of murder, rape and other illegal activities have increased in the state ever since the BJP came to power seven months back. “The murder of the two BJP leaders near Sambalpur on Sunday points towards supari killing but police are still unable to solve the mystery behind the incident,” they rued.
Stating that more than a dozen murder and rape cases have taken place during the BJP government’s tenure, the BJD leaders alleged that the government does not seem to be concerned about the situation. “The chief minister who holds the Home portfolio should give some time to the law and order, and crime situation in the state. Holding of big events is praiseworthy, but the law and order situation should also be given importance,” they added.