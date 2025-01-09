Capital murder: BJD demands statement from Odisha CM on law & order

BHUBANESWAR : Raising serious concerns on the law and order situation in the state after a man was murdered and decapitated in broad daylight in the capital city, the Opposition BJD on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to state in this regard.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and party MLA Goutam Buddha Das said the gruesome murder took place at a time when over 10,000 non-resident Indians have congregated in the city for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conclave. “Such an incident is very disturbing when a big event like the PBD has started in the city,” they added.

The BJD leaders said this has raised questions on the security preparedness of the government during the three-day PBD event when high-profile guests and VIPs including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the capital city.