Odisha government to launch bus service to Ayodhya via Varanasi, Prayagraj

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is set to introduce a special bus service from four cities and towns in the state to Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj in view of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, 2025.
The special bus service will be operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) from Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur from January 13 to February 26. Equipped with ultra-premium and high-end amenities to provide maximum passenger comfort, the buses feature both sleeper and seater arrangements for a relaxing journey, along with mobile charging ports and ample legroom to ensure convenience.
OSRTC sources said the buses have infotainment systems and a long wheelbase apart from the state-of-the-art fire protection system, live vehicle tracking, emergency panic buttons, and an advanced driver assistance system.
“These measures ensure compliance with international safety standards, offering passengers a secure and comfortable travel experience. Passengers will also be provided with onboard refreshments to make the journey more pleasant,” it said in a statement.
The fares for these premium services have been kept affordable to ensure accessibility for all and to promote tourism. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org) or mobile app, or by visiting the nearest OSRTC ticket counter.
A dedicated 24/7 helpdesk with toll-free number (1800-345-1122) is being set up at the OSRTC headquarters and in Ayodhya to assist passengers with any queries or concerns regarding smooth operation.