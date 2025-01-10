Two more held in BMC staff killing, drug cartel angle emerges

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the brutal murder of sanitary supervisor Sahadev Nayak rocked Bhubaneswar, police on Thursday arrested two more assailants even as the victim’s family alleged a bigger brown sugar smuggling network was behind the incident.

On the day, another couple Laxmi Nayak and Rakesh Nayak were nabbed in connection with the crime on the day, taking the total arrests to five. Prime accused Lipika Nayak, her husband Laxmidhar Nayak along with an associate Rocky Nayak had been held on Wednesday.

Police said the murder was over previous enmity of Sahadev with the two couples and carried out by six persons. Briefing mediapersons, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, one more accused identified as Sushant Nayak is still at large and police are trying to nab him.

The arrested five, he said, had assembled at Sushant’s house in Dumduma on Tuesday evening to hatch a plan to kill Sahadev over personal enmity. As part of their plan, Lipika, Laxmidhar, Rocky and Sushant intercepted Sahadev near Rasulgarh over-bridge when he was returning after dropping his daughter at her school.

“The four attacked Sahadev with two swords and killed him on the spot. They then went to Daya river and disposed of the weapons along with their clothes. They fled to Lipika’s native village within Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district,” said Mishra.