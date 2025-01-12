Nandankanan zoological Park in Bhubaneswar opens library with e-reading facility, a first in country

BHUBANESWAR: Visitors to the Nandankanan Zoological Park have a new reason to rejoice as it has unveiled a state-of-the-art library with a digital library corner, a first for any zoo in the country.

Nandankanan officials said the library, spread over 2,840 sqft area boasts of an impressive collection of 5,000 books, focusing on wildlife biology, biodiversity conservation, forestry, veterinary sciences and related subjects, offering an enriching experience for nature and animal enthusiasts.

“The library has a contemporary reception area. The interiors have modern flooring and a thematic facade, creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment. An entry ramp has been added to ensure accessibility for Divyangs, making the facility welcoming for all visitors. The new library is expected to attract students, researchers, and casual visitors alike,” zoo deputy director Sanath Kumar N said.

In addition to its physical collection, the zoo has also launched a cutting-edge digital library, a first-of-its-kind initiative for any zoo in the country. The digital library corner includes six e-library counters equipped with a wide range of digital books and resources. Three standees equipped with eight e-book readers also offer access to over 500 popular e-books.

These facilities enable easy access to published materials and serve as a valuable resource for researchers and enthusiasts. The move is aimed at fostering educational engagement and awareness about the natural world among visitors of all age groups, the deputy director said.

Another standout feature of the new library, Kumar said, is the kid’s corner, a dedicated inspire and engaging young learners. “This area is designed to cultivate curiosity and enthusiasm for wildlife and nature among children, creating a foundation for future conservation efforts,” he said.