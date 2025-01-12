Sanitation supervisor's murder: DNA profiling to tie accused to crime

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar police has collected DNA samples which it will send to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for profiling in a bid to establish involvement of the accused in the brutal murder of sanitation supervisor Sahadev Nayak.

Four assailants - Lipika Nayak, her husband Laxmidhar Nayak and their two associates Rocky Nayak and Sushant Nayak had bludgeoned the victim’s head with two swords, almost decapitating him, on National Highway-16 near busy Rasulgarh Square in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said though scores of passersby witnessed the ghastly crime, their testimonies as eye-witnesses may not be of any significant help in prosecution as all four of them had kept their faces completely covered.

With no CCTV cameras in the crime scene too, the cops are closely stitching available scientific evidence which are a key component during trial of complicated murder cases.

Sources said police seized Sahadev’s blood samples from the spot. The garments including footwear of the suspects, two swords and as many bags which reportedly bore the blood stains of the victim have also been seized and will be sent to SFSL for DNA profiling so that it can be matched. Apart from scientific evidence, police are also gathering mobile location of Sahadev and the accused persons to substantiate their direct role in his murder. Besides this, cops have the CCTV footage of the four when they were closely trailing the victim.