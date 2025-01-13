Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar conducts back- to-back liver transplants

BHUBANESWAR: With two successful back-to-back liver transplants in a fortnight, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar was added to the list of facilities that have been conducting cadaveric liver transplantation in the city.

The hospital began a new journey with its liver transplant programme by conducting a living donor transplant on December 18 while the cadaveric procedure was performed on January 4. In both cases, the organ recipients are recuperating.

A team of transplant surgeons led by Dr Soumen Roy conducted the procedure on a 58-year-old man from Cuttack and another 34-year-old youth from Delhi. While the donor in the first transplant case was discharged 10 days back, the recipient was discharged on Wednesday.

The Cuttack patient Subrat Kumar Mishra was diagnosed with decompensated chronic liver disease three years back. He was under the treatment of senior gastroenterologist Dr Sushant Kumar Sethi. He later developed liver failure following which he sought the hospital’s help for a liver transplant.

“Amid the long process of liver transplantation clearances, he was admitted with chronic liver failure twice and was managed before being fit for the surgery. His sister-in-law donated a portion of her liver. Now, patients from Odisha will not have to travel to other cities for liver transplants. We have set up a dedicated unit to provide a full spectrum of care for patients with complex liver and gastrointestinal conditions,” said Dr Sethi.