Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya student dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A Plus II second year girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in the capital city allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room here on Monday morning.

The victim, a 17-year-old, belonged to Kendrapara district and was staying in the college hostel in Unit-V area within Capital police limits. Her friend had gone to her room to leave for college together when she found her hanging from the ceiling fan using a stole.

On being informed by the hostel authorities, Capital police reached the spot along with a scientific team and launched an investigation. Other students said they had seen the girl going to the washroom in the morning and returning to her room.

The victim had reportedly visited her hometown on December 30 after the internal examinations, and had returned on Sunday. Her parents donated her eyes before taking the body for the last rites.

“We did not recover any suicide note but the victim’s phone has been seized for investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said Capital police station IIC, Dayanidhi Nayak. A college official said the girl was an Odissi Nrutya student and good in her studies too. Police are investigating whether the victim was facing any pressure in the college or was upset due to some personal issues.

This is the third such incident where a student ended life in the city within three months.