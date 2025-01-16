BMC chatbot to aid delivery of services in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is all set to launch ‘Bhubaneswar Whatsapp Chatbot’ to improve its service delivery to citizens on the digital platform in the city.

For the purpose, the civic body on Wednesday signed an MoU with IndusInd Bank and PeLocal Fintech Pvt Ltd in presence of mayor Sulochana Das and municipal commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

The WhatsApp chatbot can be accessed by the citizens through a dedicated WhatsApp number. It will enable them to conveniently access and manage various municipal services including payment of property taxes and trade licenses, user fees for services like birth and death certificates along with addressing and resolving grievances with ease. “The initiative will allow citizens to avail service of BMC at their fingertips” Patil said.

On the occasion, BMC also launched a market/vending zone rental collection application for smooth municipal rental collections. The commissioner said the move will be helpful in streamlining rental collection processes for markets and vending zones across the city.

The civic body has inked a pact with IndusInd Bank and Emertech RND Solutions Pvt Ltd for the purpose.