Hydroponic weed smuggling targets Odisha; three arrests made in 10 days at BPIA

BHUBANESWAR: International drug syndicates appear to be targeting Odisha as entry point to smuggle hydroponic weed, a highly potent variety of ganja, using mules as would the back-to-back seizures from Biju Patnaik International Airport suggest. In all cases, the carriers have been found to be Indians with tourist visa.

On Tuesday, Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate arrested a Kerala native and seized about 4 kg hydroponic weed worth a whopping Rs 4 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the officers stopped the suspect after he arrived here from Bangkok.

During the scanning of his check-in baggage, they recovered 3.990 kg of hydroponic weed from eight poly bags concealed inside four Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and Kellogg’s Chocos packets. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

This is the third arrest made by Customs in connection with smuggling of the contraband from BPIA in the last 10 days. On January 4, the department had arrested two women reportedly from West Bengal with over 9 kg hydroponic weed worth a staggering Rs 9 crore after they arrived here from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Thailand has reportedly become one of the important sources of the weed which is sold at the rate of around Rs 1 crore per kg in markets here, said sources in Customs department. Hydroponic weed is cultivated in a water-based solution rich in nutrients instead of soil and is popular in Thailand, where consumption is legal.