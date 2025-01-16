IIT-Roorkee to help BMC prepare drainage masterplan for capital city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a bid to effectively manage the urban deluge menace in the state capital, has initiated process to prepare a drainage master plan and detailed project report (DPR) for the purpose, with the help of IIT-Roorkee.

Chairing a meeting of the civic body on Wednesday, mayor Sulochana Das informed that a proposal to this effect has been approved by the Housing and Urban Development department in October last year.

Sources said BMC will invest around Rs 9.73 crore for the purpose. The funds will be utilised from the urban flood risk management programme under the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF).

An official from the BMC engineering wing said the DPR will be prepared within a period of one year. “The experts from IIT-Roorkee will map all major drains, internal drains and catchment of the entire Bhubaneswar city, beyond the limits of BMC to prepare the drainage master plan and DPR, and accordingly suggest corrective measures including those for construction of new drains and removal of encroachment etc as a long-term solution to curb urban flooding in the capital city,” he added.

He said while the total area of BMC is nearly 200 sq km, the proposed study for drainage master plan and DPR to tackle urban flooding will cover around 250 sq km in the city. “The civic body will soon enter into an MoU with IIT-Roorkee for the purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, the corporation meeting decided formation of seven enforcement squads in the city to remove encroachments along roads and drains. The meeting decided that makeshift vendors along the roads who were evicted from different wards during enforcement drives will be asked to do business in one particular identified place of the ward concerned so as to prevent traffic congestion.

Several other aspects including award of work of around Rs 1.9 crore for various drainage repair, road repair and other infrastructure restoration works in the BMC jurisdiction were also discussed.