Fresh case against Hansita Abhilipsa for suppressing information to obtain passport

BHUBANESWAR: Fraud accused Hansita Abhilipsa, arrested for minting money from businessmen and corporate houses posing as daughter of PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, has landed in fresh trouble after police registered a case against her for allegedly obtaining a passport by suppressing sensitive information.

Police said, using the passport, Hansita travelled to Bali in Indonesia along with her partner Anil Mohanty over three months back. Police is also verifying if she made other overseas trips too.

Hansita whose real name is Bishnupriya Chand was earlier booked by Badagada Police in the city under SC/ST Act arising out of a land dispute in 2017, police said on Friday. The case is open and the investigation by Badagada police is continuing.

In 2023, she reportedly changed her name to Hansita Abhilipsa through a gazette notification. While applying for the travel document at the regional passport office, she reportedly suppressed information related to the pending police case against her.

As per the rules, if a criminal case is pending against a passport applicant in any court, he/she can be issued the travel document only after enclosing a written permission granted by the court allowing overseas travel. Usually, a short validity passport is issued to such persons, subject to conditions imposed by the courts.

Interestingly, the police verification process also could not detect the criminal case against her. Since passport is an extremely important document, police verification is crucial to ascertain details furnished by the applicants.

While investigating a cheating case earlier registered against Hansita, the Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate Police came to know that she had suppressed sensitive information to obtain the passport.

SCU inspector Manas Swain lodged a complaint in this connection with Infocity police. Infocity IIC Mahendra Sahu has been entrusted with the task to look into the allegations against her.

“As the matter dates back to 2023, the case was registered against Hansita under IPC sections including 417, 419, 420, 468 and 471 as well as section 12 of Passport Act,” said Infocity IIC, Mahendra Sahu.