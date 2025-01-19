Customs arrest Kerala native with hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore in Bhubaneswar airport

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its crackdown against mules engaged in transporting hydroponic weed, Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on Saturday arrested a Kerala native from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and seized 7 kg of the contraband from him. The highly potent variety of ganja is said to be worth about Rs 7 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the customs officers stopped the person after he arrived here from Bangkok. During scanning of his check-in baggage, they found 7 kg of hydroponic weed concealed inside snacks packets.

He was then arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The arrest comes four days after another Kerala native was nabbed from BPIA on Tuesday with 4 kg hydroponic weed valued at Rs 4 crore. He too had arrived here from Bangkok.

Sources said both the persons are reportedly linked to each other and lured by members of the same international drug syndicate to smuggle the contraband into the country.

This is the fourth arrest made by Customs department from BPIA in the last 14 days. On January 4, two women from West Bengal had been arrested with over 9 kg hydroponic weed worth Rs 9 crore after they arrived here from Kuala Lumpur.

All the five accused persons were found to be holding tourist visas. Preliminary probe suggests the seized consignments were supposed to be delivered in West Bengal and some southern states.

“There has been a surge in demand of hydroponic weed, especially among the youths. It was noticed that the contraband’s requirement was particularly high between November and January due to New Year celebrations,” said sources.

After landing at different delivery points in the country, hydroponic weed is sent out in small quantities to many states including Odisha. Amid a string of smuggling cases, Customs department’s special intelligence and investigation branch has launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Sources said Customs officers are hopeful that due to the recent action against the transporters of the weed, the smugglers may turn their focus away from BPIA.