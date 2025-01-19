Retd inspector, subedar killed in road mishap near Odisha Raj Bhavan

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding hatchback car in front of Raj Bhavan within Capital police limits here on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Goura Chandra Nayak and Rabi Chandra Nayak, both of whom were retired inspector and subedar respectively. They were reportedly relatives.

Police said while Rabi was riding the motorcycle, Goura was seated behind him. The duo was going towards AG Square from Surya Nagar when they were hit by the speeding car coming from Power House Square. Due to the impact of the collision, both the motorcycle and the car jumped on the roundabout in the area.

The accident, which took place on a very busy stretch, reduced their two-wheeler to a mangled wreck. While Goura was declared received dead in the hospital, Rabi was rushed to a private healthcare facility where he succumbed after a few minutes.

Police said the car was being driven by one Lalatendu Barik and he had also hit two other persons travelling on a motorcycle. One of them sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

Sources said Lalatendu’s alcohol examination was conducted immediately but he tested negative. He reportedly told the investigators that he suffers from an underlying neurological disorder which triggers seizures in his body.

“The car was seized and the accused driver has been detained. Further probe into the matter is continuing to ascertain the reason behind the accident,” said Capital police station IIC, Dayanidhi Nayak.

Sources said Barik is a native of Raghunathpur area and works with an IT company here. On January 13, two persons including a pedestrian were killed after being hit by an SUV in Janla area on the outskirts of the city.