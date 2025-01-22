Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to present Odisha budget on Feb 17

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will place the Odisha budget for 2025-26 on February 17.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly, the budget session will start on February 13 and continue till April 5 with a seven-day recess from February 22 to February 28. The 52-day-long session will have 28 sitting days. The Appropriation Bill will be placed in the House on March 29.