Firm on unravelling truth of Naba Das murder: Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: With demand for a fresh probe into the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das getting louder, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the state government will take a considered decision on the issue after evaluating all aspects surrounding the case.

The minister said that an atmosphere of fear prevailed after the murder of Das and many key witnesses preferred to keep silent out of fear. Even the family members Das maintained total silence on the incident.

“Now the situation has changed and more and more people are coming forward to shed light on the murder. As new information and evidence are gradually coming to light, they may be brought into future investigation,” Harichandan told reporters here.

Asserting that the state government is committed to bringing out the truth, especially the motive behind the murder of a prominent leader like Das and the people behind this conspiracy, the minister said the government will decide on the nature of the investigation needed to find out the truth.

The minister had earlier said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will take the final call for a CBI probe.

This high-profile murder case returned to centrestage after Das’ daughter and former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali demanded a CBI probe into the murder.