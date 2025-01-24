MoEFCC raises concerns over Odisha Mining Corporation’s plan for drilling near Khandadhar

BHUBANESWAR : The Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has flagged serious environmental concerns on the Odisha government’s proposal for exploratory drilling in Khandadhar sub Block-B iron ore mining area in Sundargarh district by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Deferring its decision to grant approval for diversion of forest land for exploration by core drilling, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the ministry has asked the state government for a detailed scientific study to ascertain the impact of mining on the eco-sensitive area and also obtain the views of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The state government had sought the approval of the Centre under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 for exploration/prospecting in 0.779 ha of forest land within the total prospecting lease area of 432.8 ha covered under prospecting license in favour of OMC in Sundargarh district.

While the entire area granted for the prospecting lease is forest land and no non-forest land is involved in the proposal, a total of eight bore holes of four-inch diameter up to 70-metre depth have been proposed to be drilled in the forest land.

The experts committee has asked the state government to conduct a scientific study to ascertain the impact of ongoing mining activities in Bonai forest division and its impact on the water regime of the area along with flow of water in the waterfall in its catchment. Since the area proposed for prospecting is an elephant habitat and the presence of tiger has been noticed in recent times, the committee also sought the comments of the NTCA in this regard.