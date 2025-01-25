Miscreants uproot ATM, loot Rs 21cash and dump unit near Gangua canal

BHUBANESWAR: Miscreants uprooted a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Sriram Nagar area within Lingaraj police limits here and decamped with over Rs 21 lakh cash late on Thursday night.

Preliminary probe suggests three to four masked persons entered the ATM kiosk between 2.30 am and 3 am and dismantled the unit using iron rods. They damaged the CCTV cameras before dislodging the machine.

The miscreants used a stolen cargo auto-rickshaw to transport the ATM till Gangua canal in Dhauli on the outskirts of the city where they broke it open and took out the cash. They dumped the ATM machine and left behind the stolen auto-rickshaw on the spot. The auto owner too has lodged a theft complaint with Lingaraj police.

Sources said SBI officials have told the investigators that the CCTV cameras have recorded the accused persons when they stepped into the kiosk, before they disconnected the devices. A purported CCTV footage of the same kiosk went viral on the day in which four men with their faces covered could be seen carrying away the dismantled machine at about 2.45 am.

Police are verifying the CCTV footage to ascertain whether it is of the kiosk which was targeted. At least three teams of Lingaraj and Airfield police stations along with Special Squad are closely working to find some leads and crack the case at the earliest.