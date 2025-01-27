IAS officer advised me against intervening in katni-chhatni: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR : In a startling revelation, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Monday said he was asked by a senior bureaucrat to not go deep into the paddy procurement process and try to curb the practice of ‘katni-chhatni’ by rice millers during purchase of the produce from farmers at the mandis.

Stating that the government is not getting desired cooperation from officers to end the rice millers’ control over paddy procurement, Patra said, “To my utter surprise, a senior IAS officer advised me not to meddle in the matter and leave it to the farmers and millers to sort it out.”

“I asked the officer what about our promise to the farmers that we will not allow the evil practice of katni-chhati to continue. If this is the mindset of the administration, it will take more time for the government to change it,” Patra said.

He said the government will take action against officials irrespective of their positions if they did not change their mindset and were hand-in-glove with rice millers. Those millers who will not fall in line will also be blacklisted, Patra warned.

With reports about non-lifting of paddy by millers coming from different parts of the state as farmers are unwilling to concede to their demand of a cut from the special input subsidy, Patra told reporters here that registered millers in some districts have been refusing to budge on the matter.