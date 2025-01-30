Mission mode action for grounding of projects: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government will act on mission mode to ensure expeditious grounding of investment proposals worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore received during the two-day Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.

In a significant achievement, the Odisha government has received investment proposals for almost all districts and from new sectors like green energy equipment, technical textile, wagon wheel manufacturing and copper coil during the mega investment summit.

“For the first time, Odisha has attracted investment proposals for all 30 districts, ensuring equitable industrial growth. Our industrial strategy is not just focused on urban centres. We are working to boost rural economies by ensuring that every district gets a fair share of investment. We want at least two to three projects to be grounded in each district, so that every region benefits from this economic transformation,” said Majhi.

While MoUs have been signed for 145 projects out of 593 proposals, these projects will be strategically allocated across different districts, depending on the availability of resources, infrastructure, and workforce capabilities. To ensure that these investments materialise at the earliest, the CM assured that the state government would provide fast-track clearances, industry-specific incentives, and customised policy support.

“We will rework policies wherever necessary to facilitate faster project implementation. Investors will receive all required assistance, from land allocation to environmental clearances, workforce training, and infrastructure support,” Majhi told The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the conclave.