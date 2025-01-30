Mission mode action for grounding of projects: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government will act on mission mode to ensure expeditious grounding of investment proposals worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore received during the two-day Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.
In a significant achievement, the Odisha government has received investment proposals for almost all districts and from new sectors like green energy equipment, technical textile, wagon wheel manufacturing and copper coil during the mega investment summit.
“For the first time, Odisha has attracted investment proposals for all 30 districts, ensuring equitable industrial growth. Our industrial strategy is not just focused on urban centres. We are working to boost rural economies by ensuring that every district gets a fair share of investment. We want at least two to three projects to be grounded in each district, so that every region benefits from this economic transformation,” said Majhi.
While MoUs have been signed for 145 projects out of 593 proposals, these projects will be strategically allocated across different districts, depending on the availability of resources, infrastructure, and workforce capabilities. To ensure that these investments materialise at the earliest, the CM assured that the state government would provide fast-track clearances, industry-specific incentives, and customised policy support.
“We will rework policies wherever necessary to facilitate faster project implementation. Investors will receive all required assistance, from land allocation to environmental clearances, workforce training, and infrastructure support,” Majhi told The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the conclave.
The chief minister informed that dedicated task forces would be formed to monitor land acquisition, timely execution of projects and remove hurdles for investors. “This is a transformational moment for Odisha. The focus is on balanced economic growth, where every district will have investment-driven industries, job opportunities, and modern infrastructure. No region will be left behind,” he said.
He said, the conclave has solidified Odisha’s position as a premier global business platform, shaping the state’s economic trajectory for decades to come. “Odisha is on the path of unprecedented growth, and this conclave reaffirms our position as a global investment hub. The massive response from industry leaders will transform our economy, creating huge jobs,” Majhi added.
Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the BJP government walks the talk unlike the previous government. “Land acquisition and delay in approvals were the prime reasons behind non-execution of projects promised in last three business summits. Now, things are changing rapidly and steps have already been taken for faster allotment of land for swift grounding of projects,” he said.