Utkarsh Odisha: Balancing niche investment with the traditional

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is gradually shifting away from its traditional metal and mineral-based industrialisation focus, with new investors from niche sectors stepping forward to establish their presence in the state.

The two-day Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 saw more than 50 per cent of the Rs 12.89 lakh crore investment commitments from the non-metal and mineral sectors. At least 12 MoUs signed in the steel segment are in ductile iron pipe manufacturing, casting or forging units and not limited to sponge iron.

New investments in sectors like renewable energy, green energy equipment, biotechnology, IT, semiconductor, aerospace and defence, wood-based and technical textile also marked a significant shift from Odisha’s reliance on mining and metallurgy, paving the way for a more diversified and sustainable industrial future.

Although 48 MoUs worth around Rs 6.22 lakh crore have been inked in minerals, metals, metal ancillary and downstream sector, the rest 97 MoUs of around Rs 6.66 lakh crore are from power, green energy, chemicals, petrochemicals, plastics, general manufacturing, biotechnology, IT, green energy equipment, apparel and technical textile, agri-based, food processing, wood and forest-based sectors.

Additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said investors from several niche segments have come forward to set up shops in the state and not just those with interests in metals and minerals.

“We have been very selective in accepting the proposals and the target was to have diversification besides the renewed focus on MSMEs. Though the bulk of the investment is still in mineral and metallurgy sector, we have been able to add reasonable numbers, not in terms of amount, but in terms of new companies and segments,” he said.