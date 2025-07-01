Administrative probe begins into Puri Rath Yatra stampede

BHUBANESWAR: A day after three devotees died and several others sustained injuries in a stampede near Gundicha temple in Puri, development commissioner-cumadditional chief secretary Anu Garg on Monday started her investigation into the incident from the spot .

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on Sunday ordered an administrative inquiry headed by Garg into the incident. She has been asked to submit a report within a month.

Garg interacted with the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA ), Puri collector and SP, besides other officials and temple servitors. The development commissioner said she has been entrusted with the responsibility to find out the reason behind the unfortunate incident and suggest the measures that can be taken so that it doesn’t repeat in the future.

“We will speak to everyone involved in the process and review all possible video footages available. What SO Ps were there and what were followed will also be checked. Those who know anything about the incident or have any kind of evidence can also depose. After cross-checking everything, the report will be submitted to the g ove r nment , ” she t o l d mediapersons.

The focus is now on the smooth conduct of the remaining part of Rath Yatra like Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adhar Pana, and Niladri Bije, she added.