BMC additional commissioner assaulted by ‘BJP’ workers; corporator, two others held

BHUBANESWAR : HOOLIGANS ran riot at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office on Monday brutally assaulting senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer and additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo during the weekly public grievance hearing session in the morning.

Alleged to be supporters and workers of a local BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, the miscreants kicked and punched Sahoo and dragged him out of the BMC office in full public view. They were also seen arguing with mayor Sulochana Das and threatening other staff and officers.

The chaos that lasted for more than an hour disrupted the grievance registration and hearing and hampered other official work of the corporation. The audacious act also raised serious concerns about the safety and security protocols at government establishments in the city.

Protesting the assault, the BMC staff staged a day-long dharna at the corporation office, demanding immediate action against the culprits. The staff and corporators also blocked the Janpath road in the evening.

Sahoo also lodged a formal complaint with the Kharvela Nagar police in the connection. “While the hearing was in progress, six to seven unknown persons barged into the room and asked if I had spoken to Jagannath Pradhan.

I told them that I had a telephonic conversation with him early in the morning. However, all of a sudden they started beating me in presence of corporator of ward no 29 Jeevan Rout,” the additional commissioner said.