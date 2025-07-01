OAS officers to go on mass leave from today; Naveen Patnaik flays BJP govt

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association announced to go on mass leave from Tuesday to protest the attack on BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo by alleged BJP-supported hooligans on the corporation premises on Monday.

The state civil services body in its letter to all the OAS officers termed the brutal assault on Sahoo in broad daylight an attempt to humiliate government servants and instill fear among them.

“The incident is not an isolated one. A narrative has been set in the past one year to humiliate government servants and cause physical assault and mental agony to them. It is not only unprecedented and deeply disturbing but also represents a grave threat to the safety and dignity of officers across the state who are committed to upholding public service,” the association said.

The association sought immediate and exemplary action against those involved in the attack and demanded implementation of robust measures for the safety and protection of officers at the workplace.

“Until then, as a mark of protest and to express our collective concern, members of the association will remain on mass leave,” it stated.