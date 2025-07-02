Rain misery for Cuttack as city goes under water

CUTTACK: Rain wreaked havoc in Cuttack on Tuesday after a heavy downpour which lasted for over an hour left several residential and market areas of the city severely waterlogged.

The city received around 70 mm rainfall in just one-and-a-half-hour prompting the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities to engage dewatering pump sets. What added to the residents’ misery was the choked drains that worsened the waterlogging issues.

Among the 130 places that were submerged under water, the situation turned grim in Patapola, Makarabag Sahi, Meria Bazar, Gamadia, Kesharpur, Dhobi Lane, Sutahat, Dagabar Sahi, New Rausapatana, Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Rovers Street, Jhola Sahi, Kathagada Sahi, Tulasipur, Haripur, Bhagatpur, Pithapur, Roxy Lane etc., where overflowing drain water gushed into several houses located in low-lying areas.

“Heavy rain lashed the city from 3.30 pm to 5 pm resulting in overflowing drains and gushing of sewage water into our houses. Such was the situation that we had to shift our belongings to safer places. The filthy water emanated a foul smell and created a very unhygienic surrounding,” said Sanjay Pani, a resident of Sutahat New Colony.

Communication too, was severely hit as roads and streets were submerged under knee-deep waters making commuting difficult for people. Residents attributed the situation to the alleged apathy on part of the CMC in clearing the choked drains. “After completion of the box drain project on main storm water channel (MSWC)-1, we were hopeful of getting relief from the persistent waterlogging problem.

But nothing improved as the civic body failed to desilt and repair the drains in time. Despite making tall claims, the CMC did not clean the branch drains. Hence, whenever it rains, overflowing drains make our lives miserable,” rued some residents.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said the civic body has mobilised 250 dewatering motor pump sets for draining out water from the low-lying areas.