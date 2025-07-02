Servitors should get full chariot access, CM Mohan Majhi urged

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Chhatisha Nijog during their meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday raised objections to the newly-imposed provisions of allowing only duty-bound servitors on chariots during pahandi of the deities on Rath Yatra.

President of Chhatisha Nijog Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra said while only Singhari Nijog and Puja Panda Nijog servitors are allowed to touch Lord Jagannath on normal days, Rath Yatra is the only time when servitors of all nijogs can touch the Trinity and offer prayers from a close proximity.

However, in a move to maintain discipline and ensure smooth conduct of rituals, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had this year announced that the government would allow only servitors in charge of Rath Yatra duties on the chariots.

He had added that unauthorised persons or servitors who have no role to play in the rituals would be booked if found on the chariots. The temple administration implemented the decision and ensured that non-servitors are not allowed on the chariots.