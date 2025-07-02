Servitors should get full chariot access, CM Mohan Majhi urged

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Chhatisha Nijog during their meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday raised objections to the newly-imposed provisions of allowing only duty-bound servitors on chariots during pahandi of the deities on Rath Yatra.
President of Chhatisha Nijog Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra said while only Singhari Nijog and Puja Panda Nijog servitors are allowed to touch Lord Jagannath on normal days, Rath Yatra is the only time when servitors of all nijogs can touch the Trinity and offer prayers from a close proximity.
However, in a move to maintain discipline and ensure smooth conduct of rituals, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had this year announced that the government would allow only servitors in charge of Rath Yatra duties on the chariots.
He had added that unauthorised persons or servitors who have no role to play in the rituals would be booked if found on the chariots. The temple administration implemented the decision and ensured that non-servitors are not allowed on the chariots.
The Chhatisha Nijog members told the chief minister that on occasions like Rath Yatra, no servitor should be prohibited from going atop the chariots because every servitor is entitled to do ‘puja’ and ‘seva’ of the Trinity. They also urged the chief minister to prepare a new set of gold ornaments each for the three deities which can be used during every Suna Besha, and revival of the ‘sevas’ that have been discontinued in Srimandir for several years now.
“The deities have been wearing the same set of gold ornaments for many decades now. With so many donations coming in, the government should consider preparing new jewellery for all the three deities,” Mahapatra said. Among other things, Chhatisha Nijog members also demanded early completion of Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul, a residential school planned for the children of servitors of the shrine.
The chief minister assured to look into their demands and said that work related to the servitors’ welfare will be reviewed every three months. Majhi urged them for smooth conduct of the remaining rituals of the Rath Yatra.