Delay in opening of Barabati food court leaves prospective allottees angry

CUTTACK: The inordinate delay in opening of the Barabati food court at Killa Maidan in the city has left local street food vendors, hopeful of owning a space in the facility, disgruntled.

Considered one of the most crowded places in the city, Killa Maidan in front of Barabati Stadium has several makeshift food outlets selling street delicacies. At present, around 70 outlets are operational in the locality.

In view of the popularity of the place and people’s movement, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had in 2023 planned to set up a food court wherein shops would be allotted to the food vendors who have been doing business in the area for many years. The move was also aimed at making the environment clean and beautiful.

Accordingly, a construction company was assigned the work for construction of the Barabati food court with an estimated cost of `8.5 crore. However, though its construction was completed within a year, it is yet to become operational.

“The project was initially decided to be inaugurated in August last year. But the inauguration programme was cancelled on several occasions and has still not been done. The civic body had recently announced of inaugurating the facility last week but that too was cancelled,” said Kalandi Behera, a local dahibara seller.

Sources, meanwhile, attributed the delay in opening of the food court to a dispute over allocation of shops to food vendors. While the facility has around 40 shops, there are around 70 claimants. “It was initially announced that old traders would be prioritised. Now, the civic body is saying that it would make the selection for shop allotment through a special committee,” said Lalatendu Sahoo, another food vendor.

Contacted, mayor Subhas Singh said the food court would be inaugurated soon in the presence of an MLA and MP. “A special committee has been constituted for allotment of shops following the government guidelines,” he added.