Minor accused of rape granted bail in POCSO case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered to release on bail a minor accused of rape under the POCSO Act, setting aside earlier orders passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and the Children’s Court in Bhadrak.

The minor, referred to as the Child in Conflict with Law (CICL), had been in custody since March 5, 2025, and sought bail under section 102 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Pronouncing the verdict on June 30, Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “Bail to CICL is the rule, and detention is the exception.” The petitioner, Omm Prakash Nayak, was arrested for allegedly committing rape, a charge that falls under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act. However, the court noted that in the case registered at the Naikanidihi police station, both the accused and the victim are minors and that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.