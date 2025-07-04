Telangana pharma factory explosion: One more Odia workers identified

BHUBANESWAR: Of the five Odia workers who went missing following the explosion at Sigachi pharmaceutical factory in Sangareddy district of Telangana, bodies of three were identified on Thursday following a DNA match.

They are Chaitu Bhatra and Ramesh Gouda, both of Nabarangpur, and Siddharth Gouda of Ganjam. Families of the three workers had given their blood samples for DNA identification on Wednesday and today, their samples matched, said Pritish Panda, OSD of Odisha Parivaar.

The two more missing workers are Prasant Mohapatra of Ganjam and Purna Chandra Sahu of Sukarpada in Cuttack district.