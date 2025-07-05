BMC commissioner faces locals’ ire after flooding

BHUBANESWAR: Municipal commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil on Friday faced fuming residents of Badagada who alleged gross civic negligence after filthy drain water entered their homes following heavy spells of rains in the last 12 hours.

The municipal commissioner was visiting the area as the flooding and water-logging, caused by a clogged discharge passage left a number of houses in the area inundated for hours, damaging property and increasing the risk of a health crisis.

The residents, who voiced their frustration before the municipal commissioner, were seen seeking an immediate solution to the matter after their houses were flooded twice in a span of 12 hours on Thursday night. One of the residents even alleged that the area has turned into a picnic spot for the BMC authorities. “They come here in the name of inspection, click pictures, and return. There is hardly anything real being done to address our plight,” he alleged.

The flooding which occurred twice, following intense spell of rains on Thursday evening and early Friday morning, allegedly due to the burial of an existing syphon, left about 40 to 50 houses inundated, displacing multiple families.

The flooding left household articles damaged, cars flooded while residents were sent seeking shelter in safer places. While some residents went to upper floors of their homes, others took refuge in the residences of their neighbours. Some were even forced to shift to hotels.